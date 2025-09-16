Understanding the laws around massage therapy in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — I'm Madi Vollmer and I wanted to take a closer look at the rise of unlicensed massage parlors operating right here in Bakersfield. I spoke with a licensed massage therapist and the Bakersfield Police Department to learn more about the importance of choosing a certified and trusted professional.

While working on a previous story, I stumbled across the topic of erotic massage parlors — and the importance of knowing and trusting those providing these services to you.

Massage parlors are legally required to have a state certificate in order to work as a massage therapist for pay.

It is not a “license” in the same sense as for doctors or registered nurses. Additionally, many cities and counties within the state have their own local requirements.

Kern County, for example, has an ordinance that requires all massage parlors in the county to obtain an annual operating permit from the Public Health Department.

I went out to the Bakersfield Police Department's Vice Unit — they told me illegal activity in a massage parlor can involve a range of violations. Captain, Nathan McCauley with the Bakersfield Police Department says, "They do check in a variety of ways to see if these businesses are offering those types of services. If they are, officers are able to take enforcement action and issue citations. These cases are all referred to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for charges."

I also spoke with a local massage therapist to learn why it’s so important to have a trustworthy relationship with the person providing your massage.

Dalia Olvera is a Massage Therapist, at Butterfly Beauty Salon and she says, "First of all, I don’t know how anybody could massage someone without going to school and taking the hours of training like I did. I don’t think I could’ve done it without what I learned."

Olvera has been a massage therapist for about a year now.

She says it took a lot of hard work to complete the required training hours — and that not everyone can just do it.

"Getting that certification gave me a big confidence boost. I was taught how to use my hands properly — how to touch the body the right way." Olvera said.

The BPD Vice Unit adds that massage parlors cannot facilitate erotic or sexual services — and doing so is essentially a form of prostitution. They say they’ve identified at least 15 businesses that have operated without a permit over the past three years — many of them also suspected of offering illicit massages.

It’s important to do your research on where you’re going and who you’re seeing.

