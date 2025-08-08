Understanding the significance of National Purple Heart Day through a veteran's eyes

National Purple Heart Day is a time to honor the brave men and women who were wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. military. At Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in Downtown Bakersfield, one local veteran is reflecting and remembering their efforts.

"I was wounded in action by two grenades and as I was being escorted off the hill from the combat, I was also shot in the arm and I made it home today at 77 years old,” said Marine Veteran Richard Knight.

Sergeant Knight fought during the Vietnam war and says he spent two and a half months in recovery before returning to the battlefield in 1968.

Receiving an early release 2 and a half years into his three-year commitment, Sergeant Knight says he never stopped serving, now spending his time as a volunteer at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in Downtown Bakersfield.

"1,068,000 American soldiers and sailors and airman's have died so we can have the freedoms we have in America. I think a lot of the times we take advantage of that,” said Sergeant Knight.

Sergeant Knight says the Purple Heart is the oldest U.S. military decoration still in use, established by George Washington in 1782.

However, it was originally known as the badge of military merit and was redesigned in 1932.

Now known as the Purple Heart medal, it's awarded to all branches of the military including the coast guard, given to honor soldiers who were wounded or killed in combat.

The Purple Heart medal was first awarded in WW1 and now, it's said that over 1.8 million Americans have received the award.

Sergeant Knight telling me there isn’t a day that goes by that he's not grateful to have survived and cherishes his time spent at the gallery teaching future generations about the importance of remembering the fallen.

"I am just thankful that I am able to come here to portrait of a warrior gallery and honor those that never came home. I tell my story because there's 58,000 plus Vietnam that can’t,” said Sergeant Knight.

Each Purple Heart represents a story of bravery and sacrifice. August 7, serving as a reminder to celebrate freedom and appreciate those who made the sacrifice for it.

