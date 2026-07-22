Bakersfield ranks 3rd deadliest for pedestrians as Union Ave. deaths mount

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dennis Green has lived across from the same intersection on Union Avenue for 8 and a half years. In that time, he has watched three people die on that street.

"This is the third fatal accident in this intersection. Three people killed in the last four years," Green said.

Three days ago, the latest victim was killed there in a hit-and-run. Green says what happened that night is no surprise to anyone who lives on the block.

"On the weekends it's like living next to a drag strip. People race down this street all the time," Green said.

According to a national report by the nonprofit Smart Growth America, Bakersfield now ranks third deadliest in the country for pedestrians. This year, the numbers are moving in the wrong direction. Between January and June alone, 90 pedestrians were injured on Bakersfield streets, 10 more than the same period last year.

Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose district includes Union Avenue, says the danger is real and personal.

"I've been with too many families who have lost loved ones. Too many parents who have lost their children because of accidents on our roadways. Union Avenue — people drive too fast. And we see this all over the city. We have to slow things down," Gonzales said.

Gonzales says progress is being made. Pedestrian deaths in Bakersfield have dropped 36% over the past three years. A $14 million safety project is underway on H Street, new lighting has been added in East Bakersfield, and a traffic safety resolution heads to the full city council on Aug. 5.

"We have to make significant investment in areas of town that have been for too long neglected. That means investments in East Bakersfield, Northeast Bakersfield. We have to go back in and redesign these roadways," Gonzales said.

City officials say Bakersfield, Kern County, and drivers share responsibility for making roads safer, with plans for updated traffic signals and other road improvements.

For Green, looking out his front window at the intersection where 3 of his neighbors have died, progress is not moving fast enough.

"I'd rather live somewhere else, to be honest with you. I don't like living on this busy intersection," Green said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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