Union members protest public health layoffs in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Members of SEIU Local 521 protested Wednesday against impending layoffs at the Kern County Public Health Department, warning about reduced services for community residents.

The demonstration took place in front of the Kern County Public Health building on Mt. Vernon Avenue, where union members gathered to voice their opposition to the cuts.

"Fix Kern now, fix Kern now," chanted the crowd of protesters.

In a public hearing two weeks before the layoffs, the county cited an over $12 million decrease in state and federal funding with little notice, and increases in operating costs as the reason behind the changes.

During that hearing, Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said starting back in March of 2025, the department began looking at ways to make up the difference in funding. While the impacts of these cuts could have significant impacts for residents' health, the lack of funding leaves them with no other choice but to cut services.

"Every reduction in services will have a real and meaningful consequence for the residents of Kern County who rely on them. Nonetheless, the stark reality of our financial situation leaves us with no choice but to propose reductions that would hopefully have the least impact on our residents," Carrigan said.

Wednesday's protest was meant to send a message to Kern County residents and officials.

"When you cut staff, you're not just cutting positions, you're cutting our ability to investigate outbreaks, stop the spread of disease and reach vulnerable residents before it's too late. For those of us who remain, the workload will become heavier and the safety net for our community will become weaker," said a union representative.

Selena Pena, a project specialist for public health who was laid off and then rehired, said the cuts feel like several steps backwards for public health.

"A lot of the work that has been done has now, we have now backtracked, and a lot of the care and potential future care has now been restricted completely to certain extent," Pena said.

In a statement, Kern County Staff said in part, "The decision to scale back services was targeted for programs that have very low utilization to minimize the impact on the essential services provided by Public Health. Making any cuts is a difficult decision that weighs heavily on many people and is not made lightly. Having to inform dedicated employees that their jobs may be lost due to circumstances beyond the County's control is heart-wrenching."

The county added that of the 30 employees affected, 7 have taken other positions with the county, 6 have interviewed for other positions and are awaiting outcomes, and 12 declined to interview for a new county position.

The layoffs are expected to take effect on August 14.

