BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After more than two decades, the United States has officially lost its measles elimination status, as cases continue to climb across the country.

23ABC spoke with Kern County Public Health about what this setback means.

In Kern County, the most recent confirmed measles case was reported in August. Health officials say that people need to be extra cautious now that the country no longer has the status, because it means the disease is circulating again.

"What it really means is that we have to be even more vigilant to keep our community protected,” said Kimberly Hernandez, with the Kern County Department of Public Health. “We've had two cases of measles diagnosed in Kern County residents this year. Those are the first ones that we've had in Kern County since 2004.”

Nationwide, the CDC reports more than 5,400 confirmed cases across 47 jurisdictions, with 43 new outbreaks reported in 2026.

Children and teens account for more than half of those cases, and 96% of reported cases involved people who were unvaccinated.

“In order to keep those groups of people safe, it's really important for everybody else to be immune because if I can't catch it, I can't pass it to you,” Hernandez said. “So that's why it's something we really do encourage because after those two doses, the vast majority of people are going to be immune for their lifetime.”

The MMR vaccine is given in two doses and protects against measles, mumps, and rubella. Becoming immune to the disease is the best way to protect yourself, and officials say the vaccine series can be started or completed at any age, even in babies over six months.

“It just takes one person who's infectious who can expose lots and lots of people, but if all of those exposed people are already immune, then they're not going to catch it and transmission stops,” Hernandez said.

As measles continues to spread, health officials say vaccination remains the number one way to protect yourself and help prevent further outbreaks.

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