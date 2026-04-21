Unpacking the longterm impacts of tragic killings following Louisiana mass murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The mass killing in Louisiana is drawing renewed attention to the long-term impact of domestic violence tragedies — something Bakersfield knows all too well.

Nearly two decades earlier in Bakersfield, a former vice principal Vincent Brothers was convicted of killing his wife, mother-in-law and three children — a case that continues to resonate with victims’ families.

“Vincent Brothers murdered my mother, my sister, and my sister’s three children,” said Eddie L. Harper Sr., the son and brother of Earnestine and Joanie Harper.

Harper said while the circumstances between the Louisiana killings and the Brothers case differ, the emotional toll on families and communities is similar.

“Domestic violence is such a scourge in our society that it’s almost unreal when people do the things that they did in Louisiana, as well as to my family,” Harper said. “Those kinds of things will continue to go on.”

Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Mark Safarik, who worked on the Brothers case and now leads Forensic Behavioral Services Inc., said the Bakersfield killings were carefully planned — unlike what investigators believe unfolded in Louisiana.

Safarik noted that while both cases involve domestic violence and elements of family annihilation, the Brothers case involved premeditation, including attempts to establish an alibi. In contrast, authorities in Louisiana believe the violence escalated rapidly during an emotionally charged domestic incident.

Still, he said, both cases share a broader impact.

“When you have the murder of children, it affects schools, families, neighbors — it’s community-wide,” Safarik said. “And because these become national cases, the attention creates a lasting impact.”

Harper said that even after two decades, the pain of losing loved ones remains — but community support can make a difference.

“Drawing close together makes all the difference — not just in a physical sense, but in a spiritual sense,” he said.

If you are someone you know is impacted by domestic violence there are resources available. You can call 911, The national hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE, or the Open Door Network's 24-hour hotline at 327-1091.

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