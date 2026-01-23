US Attorney visits Kern County amid calls for federal intervention in Scrivner case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The US Attorney for the Eastern District visited Kern County earlier this week, according to a Facebook post from the Kern County District Attorney's office. The DA's office thanked the US Attorney's office for their time and discussion surrounding public safety in Kern County.

The visit comes amid calls from several public officials for federal intervention by the US Attorney's office in the state Department of Justice's case against former County Supervisor Zach Scrivner, notably from Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains.

Bains has been highly critical that the state Department of Justice did not file any child sexual abuse charges against Scrivner, allowing him to qualify for a mental health diversion program for which he will not face any prison time.

"I am encouraged that US Attorney Grant and his team are in town just weeks after I requested their intervention in the criminal case against Zach Scrivner," Bains said. "I am confident a federal review of the facts will support the filing of child molestation charges. These are the charges that should have been filed by the DOJ and would have prevented the abuse of mental health diversion that has occurred."

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is Scrivner's aunt.

We reached out to the US Attorney of the Eastern District's office to see if the visit was a precursor for intervening in Scrivner's case. A spokesperson for the office said in a statement via email:

"The principal purpose of Mr. Grant's visit was to confirm the long-standing and productive partnerships among his Office and Kern County law enforcement agencies. The respective leadership teams discussed issues of mutual interest, particularly including investigating and prosecuting human and drug trafficking in the County. No specific cases were discussed."

According to Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has requested reports in Scrivner's case, which were provided.

Scrivner was recently granted mental health diversion at a hearing in December for charges of child endangerment and possession of assault weapons.

