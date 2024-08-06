US Department of Agriculture holds a community meeting concerning the Borel Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Borel Fire has reached close to two weeks of coverage. The USDA holds a community meeting in Lake Isabella informing the community with updates from the fire and answering questions about it.



Remains under 60,000 acres and 57% contained

Officials warn community members about the heat wave that is approaching

Some roads are still closed for safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. It's been nearly two weeks since the Borel Fire started in the Kern River Canyon. It has swept through several communities in the Kern River Valley. On Sunday, fire officials spoke to residents for the first time about the fight up to now, and what's to come.

The Borel Fire is nearly 60,000 acres and has not grown for about two days... but it is still just over 50% contained. While there is still a lot of work to do, officials stressed that it's still far from over.

Mark LaMont said "We are entering some of the worst weather you could not hope for during fire season. Red flags and warnings of severe heat, winds, expected thunderstorms, and lighting were coming along as well."

During the meeting, residents asked officials about a variety of issues from, the upcoming school year, to road closures, and how this wildfire seemed to triple in size overnight. One resident asked "How did you let it go so far into a fire hazard, from that truck accident that wasn't a lightning strike normally you guys are on those fires in the canyon and this one took out homes. I'm wondering why it took so long."

"We did have a full response from Kern County fire department for a rescue it was actually a reinforced rescue so that's added equipment for the vehicle accident. So we did have a full response and then it turned into a vegetation so we also had a inner agency response. So we were all there actively engaged." said Jake Cagle.

The one thing officials couldn't offer residents was a timeline for when they might begin to recover from this disaster, and find some sense of normalcy.

Chief Dionisio Mitchell said "Yes Ma'am I don't know the exact in terms of the children with special needs and those schools I know that was the big push to try to get people access back to at least being able to go back to school."

More than a half dozen officials from numerous agencies spoke at the meeting, all expressing how proud they were at the resilient spirit of those who live in the area.

"Appreciate you see here in the Kern River Valley you guys come together you guys always have and that's why it inspiring to watch you guys when your neighbors are hurting or struggling you guys pick it up and you guys take care of each other." said Chief Dionisio Mitchell.

Stay connected to 23ABC on our social media platforms and website for the latest updates and conditions. For 23 ABC im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



