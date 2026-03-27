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US Postal Service proposes a temporary 8% price increase on package delivery services to cover costs

The proposed price adjustment would impact Priority Mail and other package services starting April 26, but everyday letter stamps will not be affected.
US Postal Service proposes a temporary 8% price increase on package delivery services to cover costs
US Postal Service proposes a temporary 8% price increase on package delivery services to cover costs
US Postal Service proposes a temporary 8% price increase on package delivery services to cover costs
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a temporary 8% price increase on several package delivery services to cover rising transportation costs.

If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the price change will go into effect on April 26 and remain in place until Jan. 17, 2027.

The price adjustment will impact postage for Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select.

The agency cited transportation-related challenges as the reason for the increase. The Postal Service stated the temporary adjustment will provide needed flexibility and help ensure the actual costs of doing business are covered, as required by Congress.

Stamps used to mail everyday letters will not be impacted by the change, despite previous discussions that they could be raised to $1 per stamp.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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