Dozens enjoy USA vs Bosnia match in round of 32 at a watch party in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United States men's national team leads Bosnia 1-0 at halftime in a round of 32 World Cup match at Levi's Stadium, with a win-or-go-home result on the line for both sides.

The U.S. entered the knockout round as Group D winners with 6 points. Bosnia advanced as a third-place finisher from Group B with 4 points.

Heading into the match, the two teams carried different momentum. Bosnia won their final group stage game against Qatar 3-1, while the U.S. fell to Turkey 3-2 in their last outing.

The teams also differ in tactical approach. Bosnia lines up in a 4-4-2 formation, while the U.S. typically deploys a 4-2-3-1.

The U.S. broke through at the 45th minute, sending the crowd at Legends into a frenzy.

Kyle Lawson, who watched the match with his family at Legends, captured the atmosphere inside the venue.

"So far the game's been good. The energy has been good here. It's been fun, it's been exciting. We've been here a few times. It's always a good time. Energy's always great, and definitely it's a good place to come back," Lawson said.

If the U.S. advances, they will face Belgium in the round of 16. That match is scheduled for Monday, July 6 at 5 p.m. in Seattle.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

