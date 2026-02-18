Valadao introduces bill to protect Sikh Americans from rising hate crimes and discrimination

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local Congressman David Valadao has introduced bipartisan legislation to protect Sikh Americans from rising hate crimes and discrimination across the country.

The Hanford Republican's Sikh American Anti-Discrimination Act directs the U.S. Attorney General to establish a dedicated Department of Justice task force to formally define, track and address anti-Sikh hate crimes.

"The Central Valley is home to a huge population. And I communicate with them regularly and have a lot of time. dialogue with them. And and so that's why I got together with some of my colleagues and introduced the bill," Valadao said.

The legislation aims to combat hate crimes, discrimination and bullying against Sikh Americans by creating better tracking systems for these incidents.

"Create a definition of what anti-Sikhism is, and then start to track that so we have a better idea of what's actually going out going on in our communities, because we know it's happening. We don't have enough statistics on it as of right now," Valadao said.

Kern County is home to one of the largest Sikh communities in California. Bakersfield Vice Mayor Manpreet Kaur called the legislation monumental for the local Sikh community.

"It shines a light on the experiences of local community members. And I think to be seen is to be heard and that's what this bill also allows," Kaur said.

Kaur emphasized the importance of documenting hate crimes against the Sikh community to enable meaningful action.

"We talk to our local law enforcement agencies. You know, there's hate crimes can only be resolved or, you know, meaningful legislation or meaningful action can only be taken if it's reported," Kaur said.

The bill is in its early stages and currently has 18 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives.

