Valadao leads California's 22nd Congressional District primary race as count continues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Votes are still being tabulated in California's 22nd Congressional District primary, where Republican incumbent David Valadao faces two Democratic challengers: Randy Villegas and Assembly Member Dr. Jasmeet Bains.

Villegas held a watch party at La Móvida nightclub near downtown Bakersfield alongside the Working Families Party. He received endorsements from U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and labor leader Dolores Huerta.

After addressing supporters around 11 p.m., Villegas spoke to members of the press about his campaign.

"I'm feeling incredibly proud of the campaign that we've put together and run here in the Central Valley. I think we've shocked a lot of people across this country and I think we've shocked a lot of people in power, and I think that's a good thing."

Bains was slated to hold a watch party at the Carpenters Local 743 and Local 99 Hall in downtown Bakersfield, but she abruptly canceled it just as it was set to start in response to a hostage situation nearby.

She released a statement that reads in part:

"Members of the public should continue to avoid downtown Bakersfield at this time. My thoughts are with all of the families impacted by this concerning situation."

Bains received endorsements from various Democratic members of Congress as well as SEIU 521.

Valadao opted not to hold a watch party in Hanford Tuesday night, instead remaining in Washington as Congress stayed in session during the primary election in California. Valadao holds a strong grip on his district in the central valley, losing only one term over the last decade. He appears to be the front-runner in this primary as Tuesday rolled into Wednesday.

Election results are not final until they are certified by the Secretary of State's office, which must happen by July 10.

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