Valley native describes experiencing election of new Pope

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While Vatican Square was filled with people from all around the world, one onlooker traveled all the way from the Central Valley.

"We see the white smoke appear, and the crowd just roars — so much that the Vatican itself starts shaking," said Chandler Marques of the Diocese of Fresno, as he stood among the crowd of world media awaiting the announcement of a new Pope.

"As soon as word got out that he was American, they all started saying 'Americo! Americano!' They were hitting me on the shoulder, celebrating with me. It was a real moment of pride — to be represented through the papacy."

Marquez, representing the Fresno Diocese as Director of Communications, called the experience emotional and exciting, not only as an American, but as a representative of California's Central Valley, a region with deep Catholic roots.

"A photo I snapped earlier — a Franciscan priest in a brown robe standing next to a young guy in a Raiders jersey. They were both leaning against the railing, really excited to see the smoke. And I just thought: 'That's where our Church is at today.' People from all walks of life, all over the world, excited about the same thing. I'm getting chills just talking about it."

Pope Leo the Fourteenth's election marks a significant moment for not only American Catholics, but the Church overall.

Marquez describes him as both strong and gentle, seeing nods in his leadership to both Pope Francis and Pope Benedict the Sixteenth.

"Really worked his way up through Church leadership. That gives him not only an American perspective, but a global one," he said. "He's very worldly, very well-rounded."

As he stood back to take in the news first-hand, Marquez kept in mind their diocesan motto: "Always forward" something he sees represented in Pope Leo as the Church's leader.

"One of the first things he said was, 'Evil will not prevail.' I think he was drawing a line in the sand."

Though Marquez said he was there to help share the news to parishioners here in the Central Valley, when asked if he let himself enjoy that moment as a life-long Catholic, he responded:

I did," he said. "On my way out, I ran through the streets and heard church bells ringing the whole way. For a full mile — nonstop bells. That sent chills down my spine."

Marquez also noted that the decision feels to be a united one among the cardinals.. something he thinks is representative of the Church's direction — hopeful and forward-looking..

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

