Valley Plaza Mall petition: Where things stand months later

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A petition calling for restrictions on unsupervised minors at Valley Plaza Mall has gained significant traction.

The petition, which began circulating in June, now has more than 7,400 signatures from community members expressing safety concerns about unsupervised teenagers at the popular shopping destination.

"But as the groups get bigger, and the crowds get a little more unruly, then you have the issues with theft, fights, or other types of safety concerns. Now you have shoppers not going to the mall out of fear for their own safety," Juan Garza said.

Garza, an attorney with the law firm Chain, Cohn, Clark, and father of a teenager who frequents the mall, said he understands why the petition was created.

One comment left on the petition page reads: "The lack of teen supervision has caused numerous encounters of vandalism and defiance during my visits that once was peaceful and a safe place now feel like I can't even take my kids there for the uncertainty feeling."

Initially, mall management responded that they had sufficient security to handle any issues. However, Garza discovered a new policy listed in the frequently asked questions section of the mall's website stating that children under 18 need to be accompanied by an adult.

"Whether or not that's enforced, or being enforced, maybe there were changes internally that happened," Garza said.

Garza says the policy raises potential legal questions under California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, which prohibits businesses from discriminating against classes of people, including based on age.

"How the policy is written, I don't know, it could potentially be in violation, and a court could find it to be unconstitutional," Garza said.

However, Garza noted there are ways to work within the Unruh Act, such as implementing time-specific restrictions that require minors to be accompanied by adults during certain hours.

I spoke with several mall patrons off camera who said they haven't experienced any safety issues during their visits.

For shoppers who do have concerns, Garza recommends speaking directly with mall management.

"It's a business after all, and they want to make it a safe, welcoming environment for their patrons that are going to be doing their shopping there," Garza said.

Valley Plaza Mall did not respond to requests for comment by news time.

