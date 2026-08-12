Valley Plaza Mall’s new paid parking sparks debate among shoppers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As you pull into Valley Plaza Mall, new signs are now greeting drivers throughout the lot. Pay to park is now an option at Valley Plaza Mall, but not everyone is happy about the idea.

“If you want people to come to your business you shouldn’t charge them for parking, you want them to spend the money inside the stores,” said shopper C.A. Nunerley.

It’s a new change that’s caused a lot of discourse among community members. Paid preferred parking signs are now posted across the main entrance parking of Valley Plaza Mall.

It started on August 1st and includes a total of 240 parking spaces between Ay Mi Pa and T-Mobile. Any space in this area will cost customers two dollars an hour with a maximum daily charge of $10 and a 45 cent transaction fee.

“It’s definitely harder because people have to park on the sides and what if they want to go a store on the completely other side,” said shopper Kennedy Ramirez.

Mall management says the goal is to offer customers a more convenient parking option, but that’s not all.

They add that 10% of the mall's net proceeds from the paid parking program will also be donated to the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

Taking to social media, opinions continue to be divided.

Parking spaces are being monitored by security and drivers may face a potential citation if they fail to pay for a spot.

Management says more than 90% of parking spaces will remain free, and handicap parking spaces as well as designated carry-out spots within the preferred parking area will continue to be available to shoppers at no charge.

Because payment is internet based, shoppers must use a credit card to pay for a spot, cash is not accepted.

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