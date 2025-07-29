Valley temps stay in 90s as heat alerts hit other parts of the U.S.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Temperatures are picking up slightly, but are still just below the seasonal average.

Gusty winds are expected in the desert communities Tuesday afternoon, peaking in Mojave.

While there’s no active warnings or watches in Kern County, lower relative humidity and breezy conditions may favor wildfire conditions.

While temperatures are fairly cool in the Valley, this isn’t the case for parts of the Central and Eastern U.S.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for the mid-south U.S., with a heat advisory extended to surrounding states.

TUESDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 97°

Low- 70°

Delano:

High- 95°

Low- 63°

Arvin:

High- 97°

Low- 67°

Kernville:

High- 92°

Low- 62°

Lake Isabella:

High- 93°

Low- 67°

Wofford Heights:

High- 93°

Low- 64°

Mojave:

High- 97°

Low- 71°

California City:

High- 99°

Low- 65°

Ridgecrest:

High- 103°

Low- 69°

Tehachapi:

High- 84°

Low- 60°

Frazier Park:

High- 82°

Low- 56°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 77°

Low- 56°

