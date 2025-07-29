Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Valley temps stay in 90s as heat alerts hit other parts of the U.S.

Cooler-than-average temperatures continue in the Valley, offering relief as other regions face intense summer heat.
23ABC Morning Weather July 29, 2025
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Temperatures are picking up slightly, but are still just below the seasonal average.

Gusty winds are expected in the desert communities Tuesday afternoon, peaking in Mojave.

While there’s no active warnings or watches in Kern County, lower relative humidity and breezy conditions may favor wildfire conditions.

While temperatures are fairly cool in the Valley, this isn’t the case for parts of the Central and Eastern U.S.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for the mid-south U.S., with a heat advisory extended to surrounding states.

TUESDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS: 

Bakersfield:

High- 97°

Low- 70°

Delano:

High- 95°

Low- 63°

Arvin:

High- 97°

Low- 67°

Kernville:

High- 92°

Low- 62°

Lake Isabella:

High- 93°

Low- 67°

Wofford Heights:

High- 93°

Low- 64°

Mojave:

High- 97°

Low- 71°

California City:

High- 99°

Low- 65°

Ridgecrest:

High- 103°

Low- 69°

Tehachapi:

High- 84°

Low- 60°

Frazier Park:

High- 82°

Low- 56°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 77°

Low- 56°

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

07/29/2025

Sunny

98° / 71°

0%

Wednesday

07/30/2025

Sunny

98° / 69°

0%

Thursday

07/31/2025

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

Friday

08/01/2025

Sunny

100° / 71°

0%

Saturday

08/02/2025

Sunny

99° / 70°

0%

Sunday

08/03/2025

Sunny

98° / 69°

0%

Monday

08/04/2025

Sunny

95° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

08/05/2025

Sunny

99° / 72°

0%