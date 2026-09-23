Vendors, students and game operators gear up for the 2026 Kern County Fair opening night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 2026 Kern County Fair opens Wednesday, with vendors, students, and game operators putting the finishing touches on their setups ahead of opening night.

Inside the vendor area, Bakersfield Gold and Silver Trading Company is setting up shop for the 5th year in a row. Store Manager Justin Horton said his team still had to run back to the shop to grab extension cords and product before the gates open.

For Horton, the fair is less about sales and more about visibility.

"It's a lot of fun being here. It's a completely different experience compared to working at the shop just because essentially you're just talking to people; you're saying, 'Hey, how's it going?' You're showing them stuff, you're answering questions, things of that nature, and it's always nice when we can do the fair because it's just a nice face to put to the business," Horton said.

Over in the FFA Barns, students from across Kern County are preparing to show animals they've spent months working with. For Garces Memorial FFA students Rosemary O'Rourke and Bristol Deniz, the next few weeks are a business trip — but that doesn't mean it can't be fun.

"You do get to miss some school, so it's just fun having everybody out and then like everybody just do their schoolwork and we're just all kind of together," O'Rourke said.

"For me it's like that friendship bond that you can make over the years seeing each other — like maybe you don't see them during school or during the year — you can reconnect with them and build that stronger friendship," Deniz said.

In the fair's main area, rides and games are ready to welcome families and friends. Doug Stevens, a manager for Greg's Family Fun, said his team arrived Monday evening from Lodi and began setting up their 10 games Tuesday morning.

After 43 years in the business, Stevens said the tight turnaround between events has never dulled the excitement.

"I watched little kids grow up through the years that keep coming back and coming back. Before you know it, they're adults, and they're still remembering you," said Stevens. "And they're looking for you. That's the amazing part. They're looking for you."

Opening night kicks off Wednesday with the gates opening at 4 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

