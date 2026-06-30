Venezuelan native collects donations in Bakersfield to send back home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ten years after leaving Venezuela for the United States, Bakersfield resident Sasha Wrist says her heart has never left home. Now, following two powerful earthquakes that devastated Venezuela, she is asking the community to help families struggling in the aftermath.

"It feels like Venezuela's going through a nightmare," Wrist said. "It's really bad. So we just wanted to stay together and try to help the most people we can."

The United Nations estimates millions of people could be affected by the earthquakes.

While Wrist said her immediate family survived, they continue to experience aftershocks.

"My family is helping too," Wrist said. "My brother has been helping and donating for the people in Cagua to take to La Guaira and Caracas. We just want to help and just be together. My family are in the same town. My other family members are in different towns, but we're just trying to be all together and communicate to be okay. In these times, we need it the most."

Wrist said one of the hardest parts has been watching the disaster unfold from thousands of miles away.

"There are a lot of limitations," she said. "The government doesn't really help the people. So we got to help ourselves. For me, I have a lot of frustration, a lot of anger, and the only way I can do is helping from here, whatever I can, sharing information, donating, sending stuff to Venezuela, communicating with my people about real information, reliable sources."

Outside Global Boba on 24th Street in Bakersfield, Wrist and her husband, Giovanni Lopez, are collecting donations they hope will reach families who have lost everything.

"We're going to help out as much as we can, accepting donations, canned food, blankets, clothing," Lopez said. "Anything helps, really. Flashlights, because obviously they didn't have the resources already, and they were struggling so much with all of that they had."

The family is requesting essential items, including clothing, hygiene products, diapers, first aid supplies, flashlights and nonperishable food. They said those supplies are critical as many communities continue to face power outages and limited access to basic resources.

Wrist said her family continues to cope with the emotional toll of the disaster.

"My sister is really emotional. She's been going through a lot mentally," Wrist said. "My mom is the strongest one, so she's been trying to help the family and try to keep communication with everybody. And my brother has been helping the most that he can in the town."

Wrist said she plans to take the donations to Los Angeles before they are sent to Venezuela and hopes to hold additional donation drives throughout the week.

More information on how to help Wrist's relief effort and those impacted by the Venezuelan earthquakes, see here.

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