Veteran-owned Bakersfield cafe unveils memorial wall honoring service and sacrifice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From early mornings to fresh coffee pouring into cups, a downtown Bakersfield coffee shop is prepping for the unveiling of its Memorial Day Wall. But for the veteran who founded Adventure Awaits, now turned Uncharted Adventures Cafe, this space represents much more than coffee.

Hector Miranda is a Community Outreach Manager & the Coffee Shop Founder, and he says, “I am very blessed to have an amazing son who wants to take over, and wants to do the same things I do in reaching out to the community and building our own village. And when I say village, it’s to bring in individuals, bring in families, and bring in people that want to serve the community more than anything else.”

After serving in the military for 20 years, Miranda says transitioning back into civilian life came with challenges. Including finding a new sense of purpose. Now, he’s hoping the cafe and its new memorial wall will become a space for community connection and service. “Me being in the military, it taught me discipline. It taught me selfless service, to do for others before yourself. I think that’s something that we have lost in the last couple of years. It’s very much become a culture of me… when in reality it takes more than one individual to create something special,” Miranda said.

The story also highlights a bigger trend happening across Kern County.

The Kern County Veterans Chamber of Commerce says more veterans are turning to entrepreneurship after leaving the service. Edward S. Robinson is the Founder, President, and CEO of the Kern County Veteran Chamber of Commerce, and he says, “We have over 32 thousand veterans here in Kern County, and this group is an absolute untapped leadership goldmine. We’re seeing a powerful trend where veterans are realizing they don’t just have to join the civilian workforce. They can lead it and create their own economic opportunities.”

But leaders say many veterans still face major obstacles, including learning how to navigate business ownership, finding resources, and adjusting to civilian life.

Robinson says programs like the Veterans Ventures Entrepreneurship Program aim to help veterans build economic independence. “Helping veterans become entrepreneurs changes the narrative. They’re not looking for a handout. This essentially allows them to be the leaders they once were. It’s a big thank you, it’s a big salute, and it’s allowing veterans to really be a part of the economic engine in Kern County that uplifts everyone.”

On a day dedicated to honoring service and sacrifice, Miranda says the new memorial wall is meant to ensure those who served are never forgotten. “We’ve forgotten so many of those who have served and given everything for us. We chose today specifically because we did a memorial wall in the back, where we placed tiles of those who served. And it’s not just military — we wanted to make it for all those first responders, nurses, doctors, teachers… anyone that was of service to the community,” Miranda said.

The coffee shop is holding its grand reopening on Memorial Day at

819 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Monday… with the official ribbon cutting scheduled for 7 p.m.

Uncharted Adventures Instagram

Kern County Veteran Chamber of Commerce Website

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