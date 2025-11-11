Veteran-owned café gives back on Veterans Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A downtown Bakersfield coffee shop is serving more than just caffeine this Veterans Day — it's brewing connection and hope for those who've served our country.

Hector Miranda, a military veteran who served 19 years between the Army and National Guard, owns Adventure Awaits Coffee Shop in downtown Bakersfield. To honor his fellow service members, Miranda is giving away free Cuban coffee to any veteran who walks through his doors.

"The Cuban recipes are a special part of what helped me build and establish this place, which this place was intended for people to come in and feel safe, almost like a 'Cheers' that was one of the shows I grew up with," Miranda said.

Beyond creating a safe space, Miranda hopes his shop becomes a place where veterans can reconnect and find comfort in shared experiences.

"I'm hoping that we get a couple veterans that can actually tell stories to each other and give each other support, handshakes, you know, give each others numbers, create a support group, which is important for me," Miranda said.

Miranda addressed a painful reality facing many service members: the transition back to civilian life can be lonely, confusing and overwhelming, with too many suffering in silence. He shared that nationally, 17 veterans are lost to suicide every day, and admitted he attempted to take his own life six years ago.

His message to veterans battling mental health struggles is one of hope.

"There is hope and there is purpose. I had given up; there is no giving up. We are service-driven, I am service-driven, hence why I make coffee," Miranda said.

Miranda emphasized that many veterans aren't seeking recognition — they simply want to feel normal.

"To me, the biggest message is don't forget your veterans, remember be patient with them, love them, because the things they deal with in their own minds is much heavier than the things we deal with on the outside out here," Miranda said.

Several businesses around Bakersfield are offering free services to military members on Veterans Day, including Texas Roadhouse, Great Clips, Applebee’s, and Raising Cane’s.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

