Veterans Helping Veterans in Bakersfield

Broadcast transcript:

Home renovations can take time but the end result can be beautiful, and in this case, honorable! One local veteran is getting a bathroom renovation.

Burt Alton is a Vietnam veteran who was deployed in 1966, and he tells me "I enjoyed my career, I had a good career but it was cut short."

Cut short, in combat.

"I was severely injured in Vietnam. I was blown out of bed with a mortar." He said.

Burt is a Purple Heart recipient for the injuries he sustained in combat, but the recovery has been a life-long battle. He has artificial knees and is legally blind. "The shower that was in there was just inadequate. I couldn't use it with my eyesight. I was stumbling over it." Alton said.

With this new bathroom renovation, it will accommodate his needs. Kenneth Teeters, who created the Kenneth Teeters Foundation, is a nonprofit, created by a veteran, to help veterans.

Kenneth knows first hand the impact of the Vietnam War, and he's looking for the next hero to help.

"Next year we have to get a hold of different people, wanted heroes, friends of mine, to see who we are going to do next." Teeters said.

The expected finish date is October 17th.

