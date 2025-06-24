Veterans react to U.S.-Iran tensions following retaliatory strikes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As tensions flare between the U.S. and Iran following a retaliatory missile strike on an American base in the Middle East, local veterans are weighing in — including one Marine who previously spent time in Qatar.



Perry Finzel, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served from 1998 to 2012, said the base’s lockdown brought back memories of his own deployment in 2002.

The recent lockdowns came after Iran launched ballistic missiles at the American base in response to U.S. airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

“They would lock the base down like it was in 2002,” Finzel said. “Soldiers can’t go off base into town. If you look back at history when I was there, it was pretty hot as well.”

Finzel served three overseas tours — two in Iraq and one aboard Navy vessels in the Western Pacific — where he spent time stationed in Qatar.

“As a Marine, you're always ready. You don't want to go, but you're mentally prepared,” Finzel said. “I don't think we'll see boots on the ground — modern warfare has changed. We've already seen what we can do with targeted strikes. But regardless of the approach, troops are trained to respond when called.”

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Peter Smith, a Silver Star recipient who led his unit during the Second Battle of Fallujah, said he wasn’t surprised by the escalation.

“They were given the option for a 60-day negotiation window. They let that pass,” Smith said. “If you saw everything building up in the region, it was pretty obvious something was going to happen.”

Smith emphasized the challenges of potential military operations in Iran, noting the country's geography sets it apart from previous conflict zones.

“You can’t compare Iran with Iraq,” he said. “Iraq is flat. Afghanistan is kind of flat. Iran is surrounded by different mountain ranges.”

While the strike has stirred concern among military families and global markets, analysts believe it signals more posturing than a path to prolonged conflict.

“It seems more symbolic than strategic escalation,” said political analyst Ian Anderson. “The U.S. once had a close relationship with Iran, but with the rise of the Ayatollah and disputes over oil, that relationship became turbulent.”

Oil prices dropped sharply following news that the Iranian attack had been intercepted. The 7% decline on Monday marked the biggest one-day drop since early April.

President Biden announced a ceasefire Monday via social media, suggesting the administration may be aiming to de-escalate.

Still, some veterans say they remain cautious.

“Obviously, as an Iraq guy, I question: do we need to be involved?” Finzel said. “But I trust that our government had a lot of intelligence and did the right thing.”

