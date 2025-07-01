Veterans saluted with sweet celebration before the fourth

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

23 ABC was able to spend time with some of the incredible veterans in our community as we kick off the Fourth of July celebrations.

At Solstice Senior Living Center, residents and veterans are eagerly preparing for this year’s Fourth of July celebrations.

And one of those celebrations involves free ice cream.

This community is proudly known for honoring and supporting the many veterans who call it home.

"We’ve got to thank all the veterans, and we have to thank the deployed military right now. The veterans—it’s just really, really special. In fact, this morning we were at the recruiting center and sent out a few Army recruits." Dan Contreras said.

Dan Contreras is a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran who served from 1967 to 1978. He tells me it’s important to honor all service members—not just those who saw combat, but also those who were stationed around the world.

Homer Martinez is also a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, and he said. "I was an electrician in the service, and I got flown out to my ship for a partial WestPac cruise. Then the following year, I did a full WestPac cruise, and the year after that, I did a partial cruise again because my enlistment was up."

He tells me the Fourth of July is a bright and cheerful holiday that everyone looks forward to—especially the fireworks. He adds, it’s America’s day to barbecue and celebrate together.

Roberto Rangel agrees. For him, the Fourth of July is not just a day for fireworks and barbecue—it’s also a time to reflect on our independence.

Rangel is a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1977 to 1981. After graduating high school, he joined the service as a postal clerk aboard an aircraft carrier. "It’s good that we get involved and help the seniors, and hopefully other veterans see that we’re not just at home. Maybe they can see what we’re doing and say, ‘Hey, maybe we can get involved,’ and stuff like that." Rangel said.

Bakersfield Healthcare, which put on the event, says having a celebration like this is important to bring together residents and veterans of all ages.

Continue to follow us here on 23ABC as we highlight Fourth of July celebrations and stories all week long.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

