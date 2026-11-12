Veterans share decades of service and stories of camaraderie at annual American Legion holiday luncheon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Veterans from different branches and eras came together at the American Legion Post for an annual holiday luncheon — a tradition spanning 107 years — to be honored and share in the camaraderie.

The veterans picked up a meal ticket, moved through the line and left with a piping-hot meal. I spoke with veterans from across the military community, from Navy veterans to Honor Flight crew members.

One of them was Adolph Martinez, whose story is one of many woven into American history.

"I was 18 years old. I was tired of working in the fields. I didn't wait for the draft to draft me. I went to the draft and said I'm ready," Martinez said.

This year, local students are also making their gratitude personal, writing letters thanking veterans for their service and sacrifice. Some veterans are using the moment to encourage the next generation to consider military service.

"They keep you out of trouble - make you more respectful and you can get along with people," Harold Pierce said.

Others who have served for decades remind active members that leaving when the time comes is always an option.

"People they go in you know and when they reach their 20 year point. And in the end they say 'Oh you know I'd wish I stay in and I couldn't retire you know' I tell them 'You made the right decision'," Jerry Mason said.

With another luncheon completed, the veterans I spoke with say they hope to inspire current men and women to continue carrying on the work they do in memory of those who have served before them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

