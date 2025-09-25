VI Pink Shines Light on Breast Cancer Survival and Early Detection

Survivors, support, and a message that could save lives. That’s the goal during the annual VI Pink breast cancer awareness event. The event aims to bring women together through food fun and education about early detection.

“We generally try to raise awareness about breast cancer in the community. Kent county’s current mammography screening rate is at around 48% and we really need ladies to know that they should get their yearly mammographies starting at age 40,” said nursing supervisor of AIS Breast Center Jacqueline Engstrand.

While the statistics may sound concerning, events like VI Pink are working to increase that number.

Encouraging women to take the steps to schedule their mammograms through a night of fun.

Every year for the past 12 years, survivors have the opportunity to celebrate life, families - the opportunity to honor loved ones, and leave with more education on early detection and resources.

Engstrand says they aren’t just trying to educate women, but men as well.

“Men do have breast tissue, they may not realize it but they do have breast tissue and one in 833 men develop breast cancer,” said Engstrand. “It’s also very important if your dad or grandfather had breast cancer because that puts you at a higher risk.”

From the runway of survivors to conversations of prevention, VI Pink aims to brings awareness with compassion, making sure no one faces breast cancer alone.

VI Pink is a free event for all and is set to take place on October 2 from 5:30 to 8 pm outside the AIS Cancer Center with one goal.

