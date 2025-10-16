Via Arte street art festival returns to Bakersfield for 27th year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 27th installment of the Via Arte street art festival will transform a parking lot at the Marketplace on Ming Avenue into a colorful canvas starting October 18.

The free festival will feature professional and amateur artists from all over Kern County. The community can get involved as well with the festival's Via Bambino, where kids and adults alike are able to donate to the museum and receive a space and chalk to create their own work of art to display.

Lauren Marty, Marketing and Communications Manager for the museum, said the festival is special because it gives people an opportunity to get an inside look at the creative process and potentially even become inspired themselves.

"There aren't crowds of people watching a ceramicist throw a pot, or a painter paint or a sketch artist at work. Creating usually happens in a bit of a vacuum. Right? This time, you're watching the creative process unfold. The longer you're out there, the more information you take in, in terms of what it actually takes to execute these pieces," Marty said.

Ana Meza started creating art at the festival back in 2016 and this year plans to dedicate her entry to her family. Meza added that she believes the annual fundraiser for the Bakersfield Museum of Art is a great way for the community to come together, connect, and become inspired through the creativity of artists.

"Via Arte is basically to share and inspire, basically our messages, and to connect with the connectivity with everyone, and not just, only one person in that one square, even little ones can actually do it. And the engagement of the story. It's something that it brought more to be more involved with the community," Meza said.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, October 18 and runs through the weekend with judges handing out awards in various categories on Sunday afternoon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

