Victory for parents: City of Bakersfield adds fences to parks for Autistic children safety

Fran Medrano first raised concerns last year about the safety of playgrounds located near busy streets, especially for children with autism, including her son Andrew.

“As you can see there are a ton of cars so this adding a fence to this area would keep kids from wondering off into the street or running off into a potential hazard situation,” Medrano said.

Medrano concerns are shared by other parents in the community who say playground safety is critical, particularly for children with developmental conditions that can lead to according to Alongside Autism can lead 50% of them to wander.

Heather Lopez, a mother of two and member of the nonprofit Alongside Autism, said parents of children with high support needs often avoid public spaces because of those risks.

“A lot of times us parents with children with high needs we tend to isolate ourselves and avoid public places because of those risks,” Lopez said.

Lopez’s son Weston was diagnosed with autism at age 3.

Now 6, she said his severe autism can sometimes cause him to wander or run unexpectedly.

“We just have to be on constant high alert aware of our surroundings and vigilant of every move he makes,” Lopez said.

Community advocates say the issue gained traction after the nonprofit Alongside Autism gathered more than 1,400 signatures on a petition calling for safer playgrounds.

In response, the city of Bakersfield tells me they launched a $30,000 pilot program to install secure fencing at local parks.

The first installation was completed at Wilson Park, where fencing now surrounds the playground area to create a more secure space for children and families.

Keith Howell with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department said the project will be evaluated before additional fencing projects are considered.

“As we move forward we will start evaluating it, getting feedback from the community especially with Alongside Autism get their feedback and see if there’s other projects in the future,” Howell said.

Wilson Park is also undergoing additional improvements, including the construction of new pickle ball courts and upgrades to existing basketball courts.

For parents like Lopez, however, the fence around the playground represents something more meaningful than park renovations.

“It would be nice to know that we can go to just to the nearest park and we aren’t scared for our Childs safety,” she said.

Advocates with Alongside Autism say installing fencing at Wilson Park is an important first step.

Their broader goal is to expand similar safety measures to parks across Bakersfield so families feel comfortable bringing their children to play.

