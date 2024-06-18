Video captures moments before car collides into parked vehicles, smashing into bar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Security footage captured the moments a car blasted through a red light just seconds before it crashed into several vehicles, causing damage to a local bar.



According to Bakersfield Police, just after midnight Sunday morning, officers tried to stop Gonzalez at Mt Vernon and Niles. Gonzalez took off, driving down Nile and running a red light at Oswell Street, just a mile away.

Security footage captured the moments a car blasted through a red light just seconds before it crashed into several vehicles, causing damage to a local bar.

The video shows the car, allegedly driven by 22-year-old Manuel Gonzalez, as he attempted to evaded police.

According to Bakersfield Police, just after midnight Sunday morning, officers tried to stop Gonzalez at Mt Vernon and Niles. Gonzalez took off, driving down Nile and running a red light at Oswell Street, just a mile away.

Video shows Gonzalez clipping a vehicle at the intersection. Police said Gonzalez then lost control and collided with two parked cars, knocking another vehicle into Stella's Sandtrap, a 32-year-old family-owned bar.

Three people were struck and had minor injuries inside the bar.

Bar owner Jimmy Brawder said the building is now red flagged and they won't be able to begin repairs until a new plan is drawn.

Gonzalez was treated for injuries at Kern Mical and then booked into Kern County Jail on charges associated with evading police, license violations, among other charges. He is due in court Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

