Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Vietnam veteran discusses the latest news on the overdue VA Clinic

Air Force Master Sgt Dan Contreras sat down with Mike Hart to chat about the proposed new VA Clinic, the long delay, and who will benefit from it
New VA Clinic rendering.png
County of Kern
New VA Clinic rendering.png
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Vietnam veteran discusses the latest news on the overdue VA Clinic

  • Congress authorized the VA Outpatient Clinic in Bakersfield in 2009
  • The facility was originally slated to provide veterans with primary care, mental health, audiology, radiology, and women’s health services

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Vietnam veteran Dan Contreras has been getting treatment for post-war related issues at the Bakersfield VA Clinic for nearly eight years. He said he is one of the lucky ones. The Air Force Master Sgt. is deaf now, but he can still hear the complaints from many of his colleagues who travel to L.A. and beyond to seek treatment. One veteran told him that he had to travel to Tennessee to get a transplant.
While news of the latest hurdle in the move and construction of a new clinic is still fresh in his mind, he expressed skepticism that he will get to see the building completed in a timely manner.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

04/30/2025

Partly Cloudy

87° / 61°

0%

Thursday

05/01/2025

Partly Cloudy

86° / 61°

2%

Friday

05/02/2025

Sunny

89° / 60°

1%

Saturday

05/03/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

76° / 52°

24%

Sunday

05/04/2025

Cloudy

66° / 56°

15%

Monday

05/05/2025

Partly Cloudy

78° / 58°

2%

Tuesday

05/06/2025

Sunny

83° / 60°

4%

Wednesday

05/07/2025

Sunny

84° / 61°

0%