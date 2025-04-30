BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Vietnam veteran discusses the latest news on the overdue VA Clinic



Congress authorized the VA Outpatient Clinic in Bakersfield in 2009

The facility was originally slated to provide veterans with primary care, mental health, audiology, radiology, and women’s health services

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Vietnam veteran Dan Contreras has been getting treatment for post-war related issues at the Bakersfield VA Clinic for nearly eight years. He said he is one of the lucky ones. The Air Force Master Sgt. is deaf now, but he can still hear the complaints from many of his colleagues who travel to L.A. and beyond to seek treatment. One veteran told him that he had to travel to Tennessee to get a transplant.

While news of the latest hurdle in the move and construction of a new clinic is still fresh in his mind, he expressed skepticism that he will get to see the building completed in a timely manner.

