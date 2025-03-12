Viral TikTok shows driver dumping two dogs in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In 2024, Kern County Animal Services took in more than 10,000 dogs. A recent TikTok highlights this ongoing issue of dog dumping in Kern County.



Early last week, a truck drove up to the cul-de-sac at 1500 Lisle St. and dumped two dogs before driving away.

This was captured in a TikTok, garnering attention to a much larger issue in Kern County.

Resources offered by Kern County Animal Services are linked at the end of the article.

On Monday, March 3, one of the staff at Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue saw a truck idling at the cul-de-sac in front of their property. it wasn’t until she saw the driver open the door and dump out two dogs… that she pulled out her phone.

“We’ve only actually caught video a couple times in our history, but we see the after effects with all the dogs that are running the streets,” said Kelly Gould, the general manager at Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue.

Here's a link to the TikTok.

She adds that this is nowhere near the first time that the rescue has seen dogs being dumped throughout Bakersfield.

“Our founder actually had a home out on Round Mountain Road. And there’s a lot of dogs that get dumped in that area. He started picking them up as he saw them,” said Gould. “He would get them vet care, get them spayed/neutered if they needed to find them a home.”

Sergeant Eric Celedon with the Bakersfield Police Department said animal dumping is illegal for a reason– posing a risk to the community and the animal.

“Violating this crime, which is illegally dumping or abandoning a dog in the public. That is a misdemeanor here in the state of California. So with that crime, it carries the penalty of up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in county jail,” said Sergeant Celedon.

At Kern County Animal Services, they’ve seen an increase in dogs brought into the shelter.

In 2024, they took in about 10,000 dogs.

“We’re seeing an increase in dogs in our shelter. And the increase is mostly puppies. The increase is mostly young dogs. And young dogs are being brought to us in higher numbers than ever before,” said

Nick Cullen, the director of Kern County Animal Services.

He reminds the community that there are resources in place to support pet owners.

“There’s a lot of roadblocks that we come across for people,” said Gould. “Whether it’s breed restrictions or restrictions on animals, where they’re renting, where they’re living. They may not realize the resources there are actually out there to help them.”

Regarding the recent TikTok, Cullen said that they do not have more information that they are willing to disclose at this time.

Visit the Kern County Animal Services website linked here for resources.

