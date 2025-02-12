Visions for Southeast Bakersfield: Discussion with Ward 1 city councilmember

Video shows live in-studio interview with Ward 1 councilmember Eric Arias. He joined 23ABC's Grace Laverriere live during the morning show to share new projects coming to southeast Bakersfield.

The first phase of southeast Bakersfield's updates includes 1.5 miles of new sewer trunk line along major thoroughfares in the Ward 1 neighborhood.

A community celebration is happening at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Del Oro High School for residents to learn more about the project.

In late November, the Bakersfield City Council approved a construction bid of just over $4 million to repair sewer lines in southeast Bakersfield.

Councilmember Arias says he full project includes necessary infrastructure improvements to sewer lines. The repair begins at the intersection of Pacheco and Cottonwood Road, and runs up Cottonwood to the intersection of E. White Lane. From there, new sewer lines will also go up to Washington Street before wrapping up at the intersection of Planz Road and Washington—1. 5 miles in total.

Construction began Tuesday, and Arias says these improvements lay the ground work for the city to invest in new developments in the southeast neighborhoods, such as additional housing projects and establishing a new grocery store.

Arias says the community is invited to learn more about the project, and other visions for the neighborhood, at a community celebration Thursday, Feb. 13. Join city officials at Del Oro High School's performing arts center at 11:00 a.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

