Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Visions for Southeast Bakersfield: Discussion with Ward 1 city councilmember

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Southeast Sewer Celebration 02132025
Posted
  • Video shows live in-studio interview with Ward 1 councilmember Eric Arias. He joined 23ABC's Grace Laverriere live during the morning show to share new projects coming to southeast Bakersfield.
  • The first phase of southeast Bakersfield's updates includes 1.5 miles of new sewer trunk line along major thoroughfares in the Ward 1 neighborhood.
  • A community celebration is happening at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Del Oro High School for residents to learn more about the project.

In late November, the Bakersfield City Council approved a construction bid of just over $4 million to repair sewer lines in southeast Bakersfield.
Councilmember Arias says he full project includes necessary infrastructure improvements to sewer lines. The repair begins at the intersection of Pacheco and Cottonwood Road, and runs up Cottonwood to the intersection of E. White Lane. From there, new sewer lines will also go up to Washington Street before wrapping up at the intersection of Planz Road and Washington—1. 5 miles in total.

Construction began Tuesday, and Arias says these improvements lay the ground work for the city to invest in new developments in the southeast neighborhoods, such as additional housing projects and establishing a new grocery store.

Arias says the community is invited to learn more about the project, and other visions for the neighborhood, at a community celebration Thursday, Feb. 13. Join city officials at Del Oro High School's performing arts center at 11:00 a.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

02/12/2025

Mostly Cloudy

57° / 52°

24%

Thursday

02/13/2025

PM Rain

62° / 51°

89%

Friday

02/14/2025

Showers

59° / 46°

70%

Saturday

02/15/2025

Mostly Cloudy

61° / 45°

8%

Sunday

02/16/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

66° / 45°

7%

Monday

02/17/2025

Mostly Cloudy

63° / 46°

19%

Tuesday

02/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

65° / 44°

7%

Wednesday

02/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

68° / 46°

6%