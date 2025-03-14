Volunteer rallies for community support for the Teaming Up Against Cancer event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Teaming Up Against Cancer event on March 15 aims to raise funds for the Kern County Cancer Foundation through fun competitions and community participation.



Teaming Up Against Cancer event raises funds for the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

Kenn McCloud, Games Chairman, helpped organized the games to honor his late family members lost to cancer.

The event features fun games for teams and aims to provide financial support for cancer patients.

Participants can sign up until March 13, with the event taking place on March 15 at Liberty Park.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

Teaming up against cancer. One local man is volunteering at the teaming up against cancer event. He tells me his reasoning behind volunteering for an organization like the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

The Kern County Cancer Foundation started teaming up against cancer, an event that raises money to benefit the foundation. The Kern County Cancer Foundation is dedicated to providing financial support for cancer treatment to residents of Kern County. 23 ABC is a proud sponsor of the teaming up against cancer event.

Kenn McCloud is the one whose idea it was to bring a gaming event to benefit the Kern County Cancer Foundation. "I did this event in another town and came to the Kern County Cancer Foundation and said, 'Hey, we ought to do this as a fundraiser. Let's put teams up against each other playing silly games that adults would have a lot of fun doing and make a fun day to help raise money for the fight against cancer."

Kenn says he's been in Bakersfield for about 25 years now and has been participating in the event for 23 of those years.

Kenn knows firsthand how cancer can affect someone and their family. Just this last year, Kenn lost his mother-in-law. She died on February 17th after a 6th month battle with stage 4 cancer. "She did such a great job, and I think honestly that one of the reasons I'm out here is to honor her and her memory as well as my father, who I lost to cancer when I was just 26 years old; he was 48. It's time for us to keep doing everything we can to help those going through the same thing."

Kenn says people should go to the event because he says the games are fun, there's friendly competition, but most importantly, it all goes to a great cause. "Whether it's to provide rides for cancer patients to their appointments out of town or someone needs a little bill paid because fighting cancer isn't cheap, the Kern County Cancer Foundation is there for you. We want to make it always there for you. So any time we have a chance to come on out and help raise a little money, it doesn't hurt."

At the event, teams will compete in different activities to have the chance to win the "ultimate cancer fighter" trophy.

The teaming up against cancer event will be on March 15th at Liberty Park. Thursday, March 13 is the last day to sign your team up for the event; however, any and everyone is welcome to attend the event.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

