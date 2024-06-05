Vote of no confidence taken against CSUB police chief

The vote comes after a third party survey was conducted among the officers on behalf of the Statewide University Police Association, the union representing officers.

A vote of “no confidence” was taken regarding Cal State University Police Chief Marty Williamson. The vote is the result of a survey among the 13 officer police force on campus.

The vote comes after a third party survey was conducted among the officers on behalf of the Statewide University Police Association, the union representing officers.

Among the complaints made during the survey were comments from some officers claiming Williamson “micromanaged”, “violated policies”, and that they “feared retaliation” when speaking up.

This survey wasn’t the first time Williamson’s leadership was called into question. Another survey on 2018 resulted in the university bringing in an agency to conduct a full departmental review. SUPA President Matt Kroner said they’re requesting the result of that review now.

“We’ve requested the information through the public information act, but the rumors we heard were that that review cost the university upwards of six figures,” he said. “We didn’t see any improvement on our end of after that report..”

Attempts to reach Chief Williamson Tuesday were unsuccessful. The university confirmed Tuesday Williamson has been placed on a 30 day paid administrative leave.

