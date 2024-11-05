Voters in Bakersfeild experience voter fatigue during General Election

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Voter registration in Kern County shows fluctuating trends; experts advise taking breaks to manage election stress.



Voters are experiencing levels of stress and anxiety due to the presidential election.

Dr. Evita Limon-Rocha, a psychiatrist, explains that feeling stress during elections is normal.

Some voters, like Fernando Barron, feel empowered by doing their own research.

Others, like Ryan Miller and Chassidy Eastep, find the election particularly stressful, especially with differing opinions within families.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

With people casting in their ballots, some say this election has been stressful. Others say it's necessary as our American duty.

Many people cast their ballots in the drop box in hopes of change, but for many, it causes stress and anxiety, otherwise known as voter fatigue. Dr. Evita Limon-Rocha is a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist for Kaiser Permanente, and she says it's normal for people to feel fear and worry around election time.

"Normalize that this is stressful. We're receiving lots of information, a lot of the topics are emotionally charged, and we definitely are connected with a lot of different issues." Dr. Limon-Rocha said.

During general elections, Kern County sees a back-and-forth trend when it comes to voters. In 2016 there was a total of 139,226 registered voters. In 2020 there were 164,814, and in 2024 we have 138,661.

One of those voters is Fernando Barron, who is also a first-time voter, and he says what's helped him is doing his own research on who to vote for. "I think now that I'm older and I understand how important it is to one, exercise your freedom and two, be a part of change." He said.

With voters exercising their rights, there are some who say this general election was more tense than previous years.

Ryan Miller and Chassidy Eastep, Voters who say,

"Yes, a lot. It's been stressful. My dad is voting the opposite of what I am voting and so we've been talking back and forth and showing our opinions."

Dr. Limon-Rocha says when times do get elevated, take a step back. "It's really important to take breaks, be cognizant and mindful of the things that are increasing our stress, and saying ok, for right now I'm going to take a break."

Voting will be over by 8pm on Tuesday, we still will not know the final results until later.

Kaiser Permanente

Voter Data Kern County Elections Division

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

