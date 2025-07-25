Wanted: Hundreds of workers for the 2025 K.C. Fair

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The Kern County Fair is hosting a job fair tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Building 2 at the fairgrounds. And they need people. They need a lot of people. Joining me in the studio, Chelsea Roberts this morning with the Kern County Fair. How many people are we talking about?

We're gonna be hiring 300 to 400 people. This is every year, um, you know, it takes a lot of people to put on the fair. We're such a huge event in our county. It's 12 days. We need a lot of people.

And one of the things that you said that caught me sort of off guard is that it's not just hiring now and we're set. This hiring continues.

Yeah, so you know it's hot during the fair. Things happen. There's a lot of turnover during the fair, too, so you know, even if you don't get hired at the job fair, there's a good chance that you can get hired right up until the fair or even during the fair as well.

Yeah, now we love showing pictures of the fair because it's always fun to see what's coming, you know, and get people all excited about the rides and the food and everything else, but that's not exactly what you need them for.

You know, as much as we need people to be there and have fun and take pictures of them, um, we need people to scan tickets. We need people to sell tickets. We need people to usher people in the parking lots, make sure they're going in the parking smoothly, um, we need bag checkers, you know, people to roam around the fair kind of security wise. There's a lot of different positions open.

Do you ever step back when you have this job fair and you say to yourself, I know that person, and I know this person and this person you have a lot of return hires out there?

Yeah, it's super interesting, you know, um, it's such a small little period of time that so many people we have people who even taking time off their regular jobs to come out and work the fair every year. It's such a fun event to be a part of and you know people come back year after year to work.

That's fantastic. And uh this is something, uh, what specifically should they have with them when they come to the fair?

So in order to kind of make the hiring process go faster, we definitely recommend bringing a photo ID, your Social Security card, things like that that you typically need for your I-9 to finish your hiring paperwork. Um, other than that, you know, we don't have a ton of strict requirements, you know, we just are looking for people to come out and have fun, who enjoy being with the public and wanna help put on a great event.

They get paid in money or corn dogs?

You know, you can have your choice.

That is great, I'm just saying because I know there's a lot of people out there who would say, oh, that is fantastic. Uh, coming up, let's just jump from the job fair into the fair itself. Uh, big surprises this year?

We have some great acts, um, at the Budweiser Pavilion this year. We kind of threw everyone by surprise by throwing in a second kind of gospel night on that last Saturday, bringing in CC Winans. Um, people seem really excited about that.

That has turned into a huge night -- out there,

So during the day on Saturday, we'll still be over on the Frontier Stage having our typical local bands and everything, and then everything will shift over to the Budweiser Pavilion, and it'll be a great night, and then following that, the big karaoke contest that we have every year -- will be on the frontier stage.

OK, all right. Uh, do you have returning champions or anything? You know,

I don't know if we have back to back champions or not. I know that people compete every year. The competitions are currently going on in town.

Chelsea Roberts, thank you for coming in and best of luck tomorrow.

Yes, thank you.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

