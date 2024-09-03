WANTED: Search for man who assaulted Kern County Sheriff Deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The search is on for a man who is accused of assaulting Kern County Sheriff Deputies on Monday.

KCSO says Christian Dumas, who has a felony warrant for his arrest, assaulted those deputies during a traffic stop in Northwest Bakersfield off Olive Tree Court.

KCSO says Dumas was the passenger in the vehicle that was stopped. As they attempted to arrest Dumas, he "violently assaulted" those deputies and ran from the scene.

If you have any information on Dumas you're asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110, or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

