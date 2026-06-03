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Suspect ID'd in bomb threat/hostage incident as ex-army, registered sex offender

Anthony Scott Searles-Harris, 41, as the suspect who made the bomb threat, took hostages, and was later killed by the FBI.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Suspect ID'd in hostage incident as registered sex offender
Bomb Threat and Hostage Situation in Downtown Bakersfield
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the deadly shooting of the suspect involved in the bomb threat and hostage situation in downtown Bakersfield, law enforcement continues to share info on the incident and the suspect.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE FROM BPD AND FBI BELOW:

The FBI named Anthony Scott Searles-Harris, 41, as the suspect who made the bomb threat, took hostages, and was later killed by the FBI.

Anthony Scott Searles-Harris

They described him as a white man who served in the Army from 2006 - 2007 but was dishonorably discharged due to going AWOL.

The FBI also said he was no stranger to law enforcement. In 2014, he was charged for having sex with a minor and was a registered sex offender.

Searles-Harris tied up five hostages in the incident on the second floor of the building. The FBI says those employees were with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

All hostages were said to not be harmed and received medical attention at the scene.

Law enforcement will remain on scene as the investigation remains ongoing, so traffic closures remain in effect.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE INCIDENT FROM TUESDAY NIGHT:

Hostage Situation Still Ongoing in Downtown Bakersfield

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