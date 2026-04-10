KCSO speaks on Tulare County Sheriff Deputy death, killing of suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the deadly shooting of a TCSO Deputy, the Kern County Sheriff's Office speaks on the incident and their role in killing the suspect.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Authorities identified the deputy as Randy Hoppert. The shooting happened at a home on Brian Avenue near North Salisbury Street in Porterville just after 10:20 a.m.

The suspect, identified as David Morales, was killed during an hours-long standoff at the home. TCSO says Morales was run over and killed by deputies driving the Kern County Sheriff's Office SWAT vehicle.

Speaking to press on Friday, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood discussed the mood around his office following the event.

"We certainly send out prayers to family of the deputy in Tulare County...It's one of the hazards of our occupation and we hope it never happens again but we know it will."

Hoppert was 35-years-old.

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