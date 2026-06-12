Kern County initiative connects families with Trump Accounts for newborns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is launching a new initiative to connect families with Trump Accounts, a federal program that offers eligible newborns a $1,000 contribution toward their financial future.

WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT BELOW:

Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores revealed a $500,000 commitment from the Anand Legacy Foundation to support the effort. The funding will be distributed among several local organizations to help connect more families with Trump Accounts and other financial resources.

Mothers at Bakersfield Recovery Services' Lincoln Street Perinatal Program are among the first to learn about the process. Staff there are already helping families understand how Trump Accounts work. Mothers who spoke with us, and who asked not to be identified, said they were surprised to learn about the opportunity and appreciated having the program explained to them.

The perinatal program serves pregnant women and mothers in recovery, providing resources aimed at building family stability. The Trump Accounts outreach represents an expansion of support services for these families.

For more information visit trumpaccounts.gov

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