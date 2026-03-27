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Todd Lee introduced as CSUB Men's Basketball Head Coach

Todd Lee introduced to lead the California State University, Bakersfield's Men's Basketball team as new head coach
Todd Lee Introduced at CSUB
23ABC
Todd Lee Introduced at CSUB
Todd Lee Introduced at CSUB
Todd Lee in as CSUB Men's Basketball Coach
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The University of Southern California's Men's Basketball Assistant Coach, Todd Lee, has been hired to lead the California State University, Bakersfield's Men's Basketball program as Head Coach.

Lee is being introduced at CSUB on Friday during a press conference, watch live below:

Lee is no stranger to CSUB as he helped lead the Roadrunners to a Division II national Championship in 1997 as an assistant coach.

Lee brings decades of collegiate coaching experience from numerous basketball programs, including Southwestern CC, University of San Diego, CSUB, UC Irvine, Kentucky Wesleyan, South Dakota, Arkansas and his latest coaching position at USC.

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