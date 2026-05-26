‘We Remember’: Community honors fallen heroes and military families at Union Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members gathered at the historic Union Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor fallen service members and recognize the sacrifices made by military families and those still serving the country.

Families, local officials, veterans, and young people attended the ceremony, which featured remarks from veterans and community leaders reflecting on the meaning of Memorial Day.“On Memorial Day, we honor the patriots who faithfully served and gave their lives,” said Jose Lopez, Kern County veterans service officer.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker, retired U.S. Army Capt. Joe Florencio Acosta, spoke about his 21 years of military service, which included deployments during the Vietnam War, Grenada, and Desert Storm.

Acosta said Memorial Day is not only about remembering those lost in combat, but also recognizing the sacrifices made by military families.

“I’d like you guys to look at the family the woman in my life for 53 years of marriage, who brought me happiness and tears,” Acosta said while addressing the crowd.

Acosta recalled the emotional toll deployments had on his family, including the difficulty of reconnecting with his children after long periods away from home.

“It breaks my heart even today,” Acosta said. “I’d come home, and my baby daughter would be afraid of me. I couldn’t hug her or kiss her because she didn’t know who I was.”

His daughter, Gina Anadilla, said military families often experience sacrifices that are overlooked by others.“It’s hard because you’re missing that big piece of your family all the time,” Anadilla said.

Despite the hardships, Anadilla said she understood the importance of her father’s service.“Even though he wasn’t there, we understood the value and importance of what he was doing,” she said.

During the ceremony, Acosta placed a wreath in honor of fallen soldiers as a trumpet performance played nearby.

The event also highlighted the next generation of service-minded youth, including Sonny Rossetto, a teen member of the Young Marines who hopes to join the military in the future.“It means a lot to me to serve, especially the veterans here in Kern County, and show them there are still people who care,” Rossetto said.

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