"We want tha smoke": Hill Allen bringing his signature BBQ to Kern residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hill's Smokehouse Grill has been making a name for themselves within the last year. Catering events, weddings, and serving the community with their famous BBQ, creating new fans one bite at a time.

August is known as Black Business Awareness Month, where they highlight African American entrepreneurs who inspire others to follow their dreams. Hill's Smokehouse Grill has been turning heads left and right with their famous BBQ recipe and they are ready to show the world.

August marks Black Business Awareness Month, and in the past year, Hills Smokehouse has established itself as a thriving business. They have catered events and weddings, while also actively serving the community across the county.

Hill Allen Owner of Hills Smokehouse Grill said "Bringing my business to the community was something that was big for me. The food that we provide and sell is hard to find, I am trying to add some soul in with the BBQ. I ultimately just be having fun, what's better than a BBQ?!"

The business is mobile which allows Allen to travel throughout the city and offer his services to members in different communities. He tells me he updates his social media platforms everyday to inform the community where he will be setting up for the day. Book Hill's Smokehouse

Marie Anthony Clinical Director at Kern Medical said "I reached out to him to see if he was interested in coming out and being a food vendor for once or twice a month at our job. He accepted, and we are so happy that he decided to come. It's hard for us to go to lunch with limited time and resources so having him local makes everything easier."

Allen tells me he fell in love with cooking when he was a child, cooking with his mom. He is grateful for business but tells me sometimes it can get hard as a young entrepreneur.

"It was a big leap, but it was a leap of faith I had to take. Believing and trusting in God is what pushed me to trust in my passion and myself. I am not going to lie to you, it's not easy. If it is something you are passionate about then it will never be too hard." said Allen

In the past year the community has recognized Allen's dedication, he puts efforts in slow cooking his meats to make sure every bite brings a joyful experience.

Jovon Dangerfield Community Member said "Hill deserves the exposure, not just because his food is good or because he has a truck. He stands out because he has put the years into his craft. He knows failure, he knows what it feels like to be like man, this recipe ain't right yet. Every time I see him he's making it better and now he's here!"

Hill tells me this truck is just a start. He eventually wants to open his own restaurant and start cooking classes for the community.

