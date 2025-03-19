Watch Now
Weekend Scavenger Hunt: Amazing Race returns to Bakersfield

It's a competition that combines athleticism, quick thinking, resourcefulness, and teamwork all in the name of fun and support for downtown businesses
The Bakersfield Amazing Race is back for its 11th journey around downtown Bakersfield with participants dressed up as Super Heros, trying to crack the clues and complete the scavenger hunt/5K race.
  • Bakersfield Amazing Race is part scavenger hunt and part obstacle course
  • Saturday, March 22nd starting in the Wall Street Alley downtown at 9:30 am
  • Sign up and register at bakersfieldamazingrace.org

The 11th annual Bakersfield Amazing Race will fan out across the downtown area on Saturday, challenging teams of 2-4 people to a competition that is part scavenger hunt and part obstacle course, but completely fun. Nick Gonzalez is the event organizer and he stopped by the 23ABC studios to talk more about the event and what else it provides for the contestants.
It runs from 9:30 - 1:00 pm and is open to all city residents. It benefits Stewards, a local nonprofit.
Teams will navigate downtown Bakersfield.
There is a $400 first prize, along with a contest for Best Costume and Best Facebook/Instagram Photo. Participants will experience downtown Bakersfield.
Registration is available now for $50 per person by visiting www.bakersfieldamazingrace.org

