Weeks of tule fog could benefit Central Valley farmers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Central Valley is the number one food producer in the nation — so what does weeks of tule fog mean for local farmers and their harvest?

Tule fog has lingered over the Central Valley for weeks. NASA satellites show the fog stretching hundreds of miles, blanketing farmland from north to south. And while the fog can be an inconvenience to some, for farmers — it’s good news.

“This is more ideal. We’d like to have it this way every year, but weather changes, and we take whatever we can get here in the valley. This is ideal. This is perfect.” Jay Kroeker said.

Jay Kroeker is a partner with Starrh Family Farms, a business that has been growing crops for over 100 years. They produce almonds, pistachios, carrots, onions, and wheat.

On his property, deciduous trees — those that go dormant in winter — benefit from the long-lasting fog, which helps provide necessary chill hours and protects crops from frost. “Deciduous trees in general need a certain amount of chill hours, and the fog has been really good for that. These particular temperatures have been exceptional to collect enough chill hours.” He said.

The persistent fog is the result of a wet autumn, which left soils saturated, combined with a stable high-pressure system that trapped cool, moist air near the ground.

“Ideally, it’s good to get about 600 to 900 hours under 45 degrees, and we’ve been getting that consistently all day and all night. These hours are more ideal — not only do you collect your accumulated hours earlier and faster, but you get them earlier in the season.” Kroeker said.

NASA says research confirms foggy days can benefit fruit and nut trees across the Central Valley.

It’s still unclear how long the tule fog will last, but one thing is sure — it can help keep crops cool and moist.

