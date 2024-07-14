Weighing in on shooting of former President Trump

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF(KERO) — Political analyst Ian Anderson discusses impact of attempted shooting on Trump's presidential campaign.



Social media is abuzz with posts and comments from Saturday's incident at a rally in Pennsylvania involving former president Trump.

I reached out to political analyst Ian Anderson to get a reaction to the situation, and what this could mean moving forward.

“I heard the noise heard the gunshots, saw the president dive, the secret service jump in, really scary though was seeing the bystanders behind the president and them duck,” says Ian Anderson

During a Zoom call with Ian Anderson, he raised a question that he believes is on many people's minds: how did the shooter manage to get that close to the event?

I asked him about the long-term effects, and what impact it might have. Comparing it to President Ronald Reagan's assassination more than 40 years ago... Which led to the creation of the Brady Bill.

“The real piece that’s going to come out of this is the deeper discussion about gun legislation and gun reform because as you can see it is a non-partisan issue,” continues Ian.

Ian believes this shooting will have a major impact on the presidential campaign by highlighting the threat of violence.

He thinks it will spark discussions about security and gun control, potentially shaping public opinion and policies.

“Gun reform will now be a much more significant debate topic discussion topic, not only for the campaign but for whoever becomes president, because like we said gun violence in America is something that is significant and it is reaching to the presidential debates,” says Ian.

