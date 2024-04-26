'We'll be out here every single year' Families honor loved ones at 10th Crime Victims' Rights March

Video shows families carrying signs and wearing t-shirts at the 10th annual Crime Victims' Rights March.

Families carried signs, wore t-shirts, and some even brought balloons to march down Truxtun Avenue as they continue to fight for justice for their loved ones.

I’m Dominique LaVigne, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter live at the Crime Victims' Rights March where community members have gathered to honor the victims of crime and support our survivors.

We spoke to Cynthia Zimmer the Kern County District Attorney who says this is an effort to take a stand against crime and let victims know they have support.

One of the attendees at the march, Jacqueline Angeles, says her son Isaiah Pedro Leyva was shot multiple times and killed at a Halloween party in 2021.

She says still no one has come forward with information and she’ll continue to fight for justice.

“We’re here. We will be out her every single year in hopes that my son with receive justice," Angeles said. "He was killed October the 31, 2021, and we currently right now have a $25,000 reward for anyone who has any kind of information.”

Three years later, Angeles continues to urge anyone with information to come forward.

Resources have been available to attendees since 1:30 p.m. and the 10th annual Victims Rights March began at 3 p.m.

Zimmer tells us she hopes events like this raise awareness about how the families of homicide victims suffer and encourage people who know anything about the cases to speak up.



