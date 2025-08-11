West High Installs Free Little Libraries Across Bakersfield to Combat Literacy Crisis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You may have spotted small, mailbox-like structures popping up in neighborhoods around Bakersfield. But instead of letters, they’re filled with something just as valuable: books.

These are Little Libraries, part of a growing grassroots effort to address a literacy crisis impacting students and communities across the city.

A Reading Crisis in the Classroom

Megan Murphy, a veteran teacher with the Kern High School District and a passionate advocate for education, has been a teacher for 15 years and at West High School for 5 years. She's watched literacy levels steadily decline.

“West High's literacy rate is around a fifth-grade reading level,” Murphy explained. “One of our biggest goals is to increase literacy.”In response, Murphy founded the Little Librarians Club—a student-led initiative determined to put books into the hands of those who need them most. The club recently installed eight free community libraries in front yards across West Bakersfield.

Filling in the Gaps

The idea started when students realized that while other parts of Bakersfield had Little Free Libraries, their neighborhoods were lacking.

“Students said, ‘We don’t have any free libraries in our neighborhood,’” Murphy recalled. “So we pulled up the map of Little Free Libraries—and saw that West High students only had access to one nearby.”

Empowering Students and Honoring Stories

One of the libraries was painted by Sofia Escobar, a recent West High graduate now studying at UCLA.

Her design was inspired by banned books and her aunt’s story of growing up in a country where reading wasn’t a guaranteed right.

“Despite not growing up here, she’s adapted,” Escobar said. “But there are still gaps in literacy. She can’t fully write well even in her own language. So I definitely feel that reading—on all spectrums—should be a right.”

A Community Effort

Local residents are embracing the initiative, including Leticia Arevalo, who now has a Little Library in her front yard.

“It is educating for them to read books,” she said. “To me, it’s something that should never be lost—instead of just looking at a telephone.”

So I opened up a free library myself.“Using a Little Free Library is as simple as opening it up, checking what books excite you, and then—once you're done reading—putting it back or donating another book in its place.”

Looking Ahead: Expanding to East Bakersfield

Murphy hopes this is just the beginning. Her goal for the upcoming school year is to expand into East Bakersfield, including schools like Highland High, Foothill High, and Mira Monte—areas she calls “book deserts.”

“Our goal for this upcoming school year is to focus on getting some Little Free Libraries in the East Bakersfield area,” Murphy said.

Want to Find a Little Library Near You?

Visit this link to find a Little Free Library in your neighborhood—or learn how to get involved and support literacy in your community.

