What a government shutdown could mean for the ordinary person

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A potential government shutdown looms as federal budget negotiations reach a stalemate, with the deadline set for October 1st when current funding expires.

The House has already passed a continuing resolution that would extend government funding and provide time to finalize budget details. Local representatives Fong and Valadao both voted in favor of the measure. However, the extension faces hurdles in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed for passage.

Democratic senators are pushing for various healthcare provisions to be included in the continuing resolution as a condition for avoiding the shutdown.

"These are perspectives on how to run the country, and it's good to have debate. Compromise is the essence of democracy, and so I think we need to remember that and not see the other side is an enemy, just as a different perspective on how the country can continue to be great and improve," said Ian Anderson, a political science professor at Bakersfield College.

Anderson explained that the impact on ordinary citizens would depend largely on how long any shutdown lasts.

"Federal employees could be furloughed or laid off. One thing to be very clear, is Social Security payments. That is mandatory funding. So those will go through. However, with reduction of possible staffing, there could be delays, administrative delays," Anderson said.

He noted that extended shutdowns create broader complications.

"However, the longer that this type of delay goes on, it becomes more difficult for government contractors, for example, they won't get paid until the funding package goes through. Then you start thinking about things like federal agencies that rely on federal funding. So, public health, transportation, things like that," Anderson said.

As of Wednesday, the government remains on track for a shutdown when the clock strikes midnight on September 30th unless a continuing resolution is passed before midnight.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

