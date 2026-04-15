What are medical transport companies required to do after drop-off?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After our story about a man left outside in the heat, we wanted to know what are medical transport companies supposed to do? We spoke with a different local provider about safety protocols.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS STORY OF THE MAN WHO WAS HOSPITALIZED AFTER HE SAYS TRANSPORT LEFT HIM IN THE HEAT:

75-year-old man was hospitalized after he says transport left him in the heat

Gina Murray is the Co-Owner of Emerald Medical Transportation, and she says, Some are a door-to-door service, which we could do, but we are kind of a step beyond. We will make sure you're inside of your house safely, and that’s kind of our care, and why we went into this business to do the extra step.”

This all started when I met Johnnie Ray Smith, a 75-year-old man who was hospitalized after he and his family said he was left outside his home by a medical transport service.

Throughout this process, I learned that non-emergency medical transport services carry one core mission, getting patients safely from point A to point B. But what happens after the drop-off isn’t always clearly defined in state regulations.

California rules require providers to ensure safe transport and, in some cases, assist patients from door to door. Still, the level of responsibility at drop-off can vary depending on medical needs and company policy.

However, one local provider says safe care doesn’t end when the vehicle stops. “I can’t speak for other companies, but with Emerald, we are usually a door-to-door service. That means our drivers our assistance, myself, when I go out we will take you through the door and make sure you are safely inside your house. We don’t assist beyond that, like getting out of the wheelchair, but we make sure you are inside and not left outside.” Gina Murray said.

Gina Murray with Emerald Medical Transport says their drivers are trained to use their best judgment to ensure clients are not left in unsafe situations.

As for Jonnie Ray Smith, who was left outside in the hot sun, he remains in a rehabilitation center as he continues his recovery.

For more information on Emerald, Click Here

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