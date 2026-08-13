What is a Mandated Reporter? Understanding California’s child abuse reporting law

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From schools to hospitals and beyond, California law requires certain professionals to report suspected abuse or neglect. However, after a Tehachapi administrator failed to make a report, 23ABC is taking a closer look into what exactly the title means.

“The charge was failure to report. So, she’s a mandated reporter, she’s got a duty to report when there’s alleged child abuse and she failed to do that,” said Support Services Lieutenant for Tehachapi P.D. Jason Dunham.

According to Jason Dunham with Tehachapi police, 53-year-old Roxane Romero was arrested Tuesday after he says she failed to report child abuse allegations against a former employee.

Based on her role, Romero is a mandated reporter but what does that exactly mean?

This 40-page document from the Kern County Department Human Services quotes California state law which states “a mandated reporter shall make a report whenever the mandated reporter, in his or her professional capacity or within the scope of his or her employment, has knowledge of or observes a child whom the mandated reporter knows or reasonably suspects has been the victim of child abuse or neglect.”

Mandated reporters include teachers and school administrators, but it goes far beyond the classroom.

Healthcare workers, social workers, and law enforcement officers, are among those who may also have a legal duty to report.

Things like physical injuries, willful cruelty, unjustifiable punishment of a child, sexual abuse and assault are all matters that must be reported.

Mandated reporters don’t have to prove abuse happened, but do need to make a report immediately or as soon as possible by phone within the first 36 hours.

“She had unsubstantiated those claims on her own with out involving us who are the experts who investigate these types of crimes, and this is exactly why we want them reported because ultimately we determined these allegations were accurate,” said Dunham.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, the Department of Human Services has a 24-hour hotline available to the community. Call 661-631-6011 to make a report.

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